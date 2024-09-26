Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are currently gearing up for a monster showdown on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will be the second straight road test for Smart's squad after Georgia barely survived a game against Kentucky in Week 3.

Georgia of course is led by star quarterback Carson Beck, who is expected to be a high selection in the NFL Draft in April. Recently, Beck got one hundred percent candid on the work ethic that Smart expects from his squad, via Chris Low of ESPN, speaking to new hypothetical recruits to the program.

“If you're afraid of competition, Georgia is the wrong place for you,” Beck said. “And if you don't want to be coached hard and coached that way every single day, Coach Smart is the wrong coach for you.”

Beck indeed had to wait his turn to get the starting nod, watching Stetson Bennett win two national championships for Georgia football before finally sliding in to take his place.

Beck also spoke on Smart's leadership style and how that has led to the run of success that the Bulldogs have been on over the last three seasons.

“I mean, it starts from the top down,” Beck said. “That's every big business, every team, and Coach [Smart] is the pinnacle. There's no letup. He's at the top and it's going to work all the way down.”

Can Georgia secure the big road win?

While the expanded 12 team college football playoff may take a bit of the juice out of Saturday's showdown, considering that the loser will still have ample opportunity to make the postseason, it should still be an entertaining battle between Georgia and Alabama, who have had several intense clashes over the past few years.

Of course, missing from the Alabama sideline will be legendary coach Nick Saban, who retired after last season and was replaced by Kalen DeBoer, who has the Tide off to an impressive 3-0 start.

Meanwhile, Georgia is looking to rebound after what was a very shaky performance on the road in Kentucky. The Bulldogs' offense was not able to get much going on that evening and the team was very lucky to escape with the win setting the stage for Saturday's matchup. Perhaps the silver lining was that Smart had plenty of coaching opportunities for his team over the ensuing two weeks of practice.

In any case, Georgia and Alabama are set to get underway at 7:30 PM ET from Tuscaloosa.