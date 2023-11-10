Former Georgia football star linebacker Nolan Smith will join the College Gameday panel as a guest picker this Saturday.

Georgia football is currently preparing for a marquee matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. In fact, so highly anticipated is the Ole Miss matchup that recently, ESPN's iconic pregame show College Gameday announced that they would be making the trip to Athens to host the program in front of what figures to be a raucous Georgia crowd on Saturday morning.

Along with the usual famed hosts, College Gameday also usually includes the addition of a celebrity guest picker, generally someone with connections to the host university, and so fans were wondering who that special guest might be for the Bulldogs' upcoming matchup with the Rebels.

Now, it has been revealed that former star Georgia football linebacker Nolan Smith will be making the picks alongside Kirk Herbstreit and company on Saturday morning, per College Gameday‘s official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Nolan Smith spent three years as a member of Georgia's vaunted defensive unit, helping guide the team to a National Championship in the 2021-22 season. Smith was on track to do the same last season before an injury cut his season short with just a few games remaining; however, he could be seen supporting his teammates from the sidelines as Georgia football rolled to its second straight championship this past January.

Smith now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, along with several other former Bulldogs whom the franchise has drafted in recent seasons. Georgia and Ole Miss are slated to kick things off at 7:00 PM ET in Athens.