Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Georgia Bulldogs football team isn’t going away anytime soon after winning back-to-back national titles. Even with a flurry of players going to the NFL once again, they continue to add pieces. Now, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs got a commitment from Class of 2024 No. 1 tight end Jaden Reddell, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Elite 2024 TE Jaden Reddell tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The No. 1 TE in the ‘24 Class chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Alabama, & others.’

Georgia beat out a number of schools for Jaden Reddell, including Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon, and Notre Dame. But, ultimately, Reddell decided to come to Athens due to the quality of tight ends Georgia has produced: “The production of tight ends they have had really stands out to me. Also I know if I go to Georgia I am going to win and be able to play for a championship.”

Darnell Washington went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and other former Georgia tight ends are Randy McMichael and Benjamin Watson, and Brock Bowers is looking like a first-round choice in the 2024 NFL Draft. Reddell is a four-star tight end from Raymore (MO) Peculiar High but should be a perfect guy to fill the departure of Bowers next season.

Georgia also landed commitments from five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and quarterback Dylan Raiola, who decommitted from Ohio State and joined Kirby Smart’s team.

The recruiting trail and transfer portal wins just never end for the Georgia Bulldogs, and the 2024 class is now full of even more talent.