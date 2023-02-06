Georgia Bulldogs’ edge-rusher and former five-star recruit Marvin Jones Jr. has suffered a shoulder injury that will require him to miss all of the Bulldogs’ spring session in 2023, according to On3’s Dawgs HQ. “One of the top signees from Georgia Football’s 2022 class will be sidelined for his first spring with the program,” On3’s report wrote.

“Sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. recently underwent surgery to correct a shoulder ailment according to persons with knowledge of the situation. Those same sources tell DawgsHQ that Jones is expected to be ready by the start of preseason camp but he will miss spring drills, which start next month.”

It is an unfortunate blow for Marvin Jones and Georgia Football, although it is expected that the injury will not linger or impact any of his actual season.

As a true freshman on a title-winning team last season, the Georgia super-talent wasn’t very active with the team, and didn’t get many snaps. Although he’s a five-star edge rusher, “they churn out high-level pass rushers and first round picks off that defensive line on a yearly basis.”

Jones did appear in 13 out of 15 games for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022-23, recording four total tackles and one sack. On3 expects those numbers to inflate if he returns to the field fully healthy next fall.

“With another swath of future pros making their exit, it will be Jones’ time to step in and maintain the defensive tradition,” the report concluded.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to three-peat in 2023 after two straight CFP National Championship titles.