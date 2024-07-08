The Georgia football team has been one of the powerhouses in college football for quite some time. They have won national titles and have become a hotspot for the top recruits in the sport. Now, Kirby Smart and Georgia landed a big-time commitment with five-star plus offensive tackle Jahzare Jackson deciding to come to the Bulldogs, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. But, Jackson is a former basketball player who player for Overtime Elite and is making the transition to football.

‘BREAKING: Former Overtime Elite Pro Basketball player Jahzare Jackson has committed to Georgia, he tells @on3sports. The 6’11 330 OL chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Florida State, & Mississippi State. Was a 2X Champion in the OTE League & has officially made the switch to Football.'

Players making the move from basketball to football isn't very common, especially when they are part of leagues such as the Overtime Elite. But, that is what Jackson is doing and he chose the Georgia football program over Florida, Florida State, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Here's a brief clip of Jackson on the basketball court, which was something to see.

This is another huge addition for the Georgia football team as their recruiting rankings are going through the roof. Jackson averaged 12.1 PPG with 7.5 rebounds in his final season playing for Overtime Elite's City Reapers team.

Jahzare Jackson reveals why he chose the Georgia football program

Right after the news came, Jackson revealed why he decided to come to Georgia instead of the other schools in a video posted by the Overtime Elite X account.

“I fell in love with the coaches. I fell in love with the school. Players welcomed me when I got there…I felt like when I got there it was home.”

The Georgia football program has done just that with plenty of other players, so Jackson coming to one of the top programs in the county isn't a surprise. He also explained that the NFL pedigree helped make the decision when he mentioned the pitch from head coach Kirby Smart.

“He gots these laminated papers…These laminated papers have this whole list of who got drafted the past year from Georgia…I feel like I'm a winner…I'm a three-time champion in basketball so I wanna be a three-time champion in football. ”

Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, and Amarius Mims were a couple of the early selections in the 2024 NFL Draft as a total of eight players were chosen this past draft with plenty of others signing undrafted deals. Thus, the opportunity to groom into an NFL player is appealing, which seems to be a key reason why he ended up choosing the Georgia football program over the other options.

After playing in the Overtime Elite league as a basketball player, he now will be a staple in the Georgia offensive line as he makes the switch to the gridiron. Jackson hasn't played football in a couple of years, but the talent he brings to the fold is evident and he should be a force to reckon with for the Bulldogs.