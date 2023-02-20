Jalen Carter, a standout star for the Georgia Football program, is widely regarded as one of the best NFL Draft prospects in the 2023 class. But NFL scouts will be even more excited to see what Carter can do in the pros after they hear this insane comparison to NBA star and former first overall pick Zion Williamson.

A top AAU coach said that Jalen Carter could have been as good as Zion if he had decided to focus on basketball rather than football.

Given the way Carter could dunk the ball back in the day, it’s not surprising to see Zion’s name thrown out there.

Not only that, but NFL Draft scouts will practically fall out of their chairs when they hear an opposing SEC coach say that even during Georgia football’s 2022 season, Jalen Carter, and not last year’s first round NFL Draft pick Jordan Davis, was the “game-wrecker” that coaches schemed for, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Carter, who made the All-SEC first team in 2022, tallied 29 total tackles and 25 quarterback pressures in a standout campaign for Georgia football.

Perhaps one of his best games of the season came in the SEC Championship game with plenty of NFL Draft scouts watching.

Jalen Carter dominated the LSU offensive line to the tune of four tackles, a sack and six pressures.

Carter’s play on the football field was more than enough for many to project him as a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.

Add in that fact that Zion’s name is being tossed around with Jalen Carter’s and there’s a chance that the Georgia football star could be selected with the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.