Kirby Smart and Georgia are still basking in their back-to-back National Championship wins. But as Georgia looks towards the future, Smart and company made quite the splash on the recruiting trail.

Four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene has committed to the Bulldogs, via Jeremy Johnson of On3. Greene admired the success Georgia has had recently and thinks the program sets him in the right path to reach all of his goals.

“It's definitely how they're going to develop me,” Greene said. “All those draft picks they've put out lately have made it clear what they can do with defensive linemen. I definitely think they can help me with my journey and just with where I want to go and what I want to do with my life after college.”

Justin Greene is ranked as the 108th-best recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, via On3 Before committing to Georgia, he had offers from other major schools such as Alabama, USC, Michigan and Clemson.

However, the Bulldogs' NFL Draft prowess eventually won Greene over. Former Bulldog Jalen Carter went in the first-round in this year's draft. In 2022, Travon Walker went first overall while Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt were both taken in the first.

Greene is looking to follow up on their success. He wants to be the next great Georgia defensive lineman to reach the NFL. To do so, Greene is hoping to make an immediate impact. As he goes through his career, Greene believes Georgia is the right program to get him started on the right path.