Following yet another loss to Alabama and an uneven showing versus Mississippi State in the last few weeks, people's confidence in Georgia football is wavering a bit. That appears to be the base for coveted quarterback prospect Jared Curtis.

The five-star recruit, who vowed allegiance to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in March, is decommitting from the SEC program, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, USC, Clemson and South Carolina are all schools Curtis is considering after this about-face.

This is not the type of news Georgia wants to address or contend with a couple days before a colossal clash with Texas. The 6-foot-4 QB out of Nashville, Tennessee ranks second at his position in the 2026 recruiting class and eighth overall, per On3.com. He has thrown for 1,624 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games for Nashville Christian School this season, putting his big arm on full display.

A mad dash should ensue, as the aforementioned schools, and possibly a few others, look to pounce on the new free agent. Let the NIL bidding war begin, or rather resume.

Kirby Smart will now have to reexamine the future of the Bulldogs' offense. Though, as stated before, nothing is taking priority above Saturday's road game versus the No. 1 team in the country.

Georgia gears up for big bad Texas

Georgia football already has one loss, and another would put them closer to the danger zone. It is crucial that they solve the Texas offense and apply pressure to the untested defense through their Carson Beck-led passing attack.

A signature victory in Austin would keep the Bulldogs' SEC title aspirations alive and send a message to teams and fans everywhere that they are slated to be a powerhouse for the years to come. But Jared Curtis will not be a part of any continued excellence.