By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are in a position to win their second consecutive national championship, as they are the top seed in the College Football Playoff. When they take the field Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta against No. 4 Ohio State, quarterback Stetson Bennett has the responsibility of leading the attack.

Stetson Bennett: “I was a Heisman Trophy Finalist. Threw 4 touchdown passes in the first half of the SEC Championship. If I’m worried about making people respect me as a player, I’m worried about the wrong thing. Because obviously I can’t do it. I’m too ugly or something.” pic.twitter.com/NkiYObr2HX — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) December 29, 2022

Bennett has heard the critics and the disrespect for his game that seemed to get louder when he was one of the 4 finalists for the Heisman Trophy earlier this month. Bennett’s statistics were not quite at the level of the other 3 Heisman contenders, and the Georgia quarterback had a message for those who think he may not have belonged with the other elite performers.

“I was a Heisman Trophy finalist,” Bennett said. “Threw four touchdown passes in the first half of the SEC championship. If I’m worried about making people respect me as a player, I’m worried about the wrong thing.”

Bennett completed 269 of 395 passes for 3,425 yards with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Bennett led Georgia to a 13-0 record that included victories over Tennessee (No. 1 at the time) and LSU in the conference title game.

Caleb Williams of USC won the Heisman Trophy, beating out Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Williams completed 296 of 448 passes for 4,075 yards with 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and he also ran for 372 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Stetson Bennett is more than content with his position under center for the Bulldogs since he has a chance to help Georgia defend its national championship. He can make a further statement in the CFP playoff game against the Buckeyes, and in the national title game if Georgia is successful against Ohio State.