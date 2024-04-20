It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and a sense of hope has returned to college football fans. Georgia football had their spring game last Saturday, and Bulldogs fans can't wait for that, and also the season.
Spring football is a special time of year as fans across the country get to see their new team in action for the first time. It's hard to tell much about a team from spring practices, but it's still fun to see the teams on the field competing against each other, and football fans are all eager for the new season to roll around. The first few months of the offseason are tough to get through and the football season seems so far away. Now, the weather is warming up, and you can sense that the new season is nearing. There is still a ways to go, but it's coming.
This next season of college football is going to be an exciting one, and there are a ton of reasons to be looking forward to it. There are a lot of changes coming to the game like rule changes, coaching changes, conference changes and playoff changes. Perhaps the most intriguing part of the new season will be the new conferences. The Pac-12 is gone, and the Big Ten and SEC are going to be loaded. They both seem to be on the verge of forming super conferences.
The SEC will be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to the conference next year, and the Big Ten is getting a good crop of Pac-12 teams as USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are all joining the conference. Both the Big Ten and the SEC are going to be absolutely loaded next year, and it seems like more schools will potentially join the conferences in the future.
Next season, the College Football Playoff will look different as well as it is expanding to 12 teams. There will also be first round games on college campuses. More teams will have a chance to make the CFP, and there will be more games. It's going to be fun.
Georgia football is hungry for another national title
The Georgia football team looked unstoppable for a couple years there when they won back-to-back national titles. The Bulldogs had been close leading up to that 2021 season, and then they finally broke through. The 2022 season was a different type of dominant, however. Georgia finished the season 15-0 and their win over TCU in the national title game was one of the most lopsided national title games ever.
Georgia football came into the 2023 season looking to win a third straight national title, but Alabama had different plans. The Bulldogs had everything go to plan in the regular season as they took care of business each week. It wasn't super flashy or loud, but the Bulldogs just kept winning and held a top ranking in college football. Then, Georgia lost against Alabama in the SEC title game, and they dropped all the way out of the top-four rankings after going into the game ranked #1. Just like that, one little slip up cost the Bulldogs their season.
In bowl season, Georgia football went to the Orange Bowl to take on Florida State. Both teams felt like they should've made the College Football Playoff, and the Bulldogs really wanted to prove that. They dominated the Seminoles and ended up winning 63-3.
Now, Georgia is getting ready for the next season, and they want to return to the mountaintop of college football. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent on their team and they are expected to be one of the best teams in college football yet again. Georgia returned a good amount of production from last year's team, but they also have some transfers coming in that are making for some intriguing position battles. Here are a couple to keep an eye on.
Running back
Everyone is excited to see the Georgia football run game next season as Trevor Etienne is transferring over from Florida. The Bulldogs are losing RB1 Kendall Milton from the 2023 squad, and the main backs in the 2024 season are going to be Etienne and also Branson Robinson.
Trevor Etienne is more than likely going to be RB1, but this is still an intriguing battle to watch because Robinson is still going to be getting carries next year. This position battle is interesting to watch not because it's super up in the air, but more to see how big the gap is between Etienne and Robinson.
Wide receiver
The receivers are going to be interesting to watch this offseason as well, and for a couple different reasons. First, the big pass-catcher for the Bulldogs was tight end Brock Bowers, and he is headed to the NFL. So, Georgia will need others to step up in his absence, and they also have intriguing transfers coming in. Colbie Young and London Humphreys are both transferring in, and they are definitely two players to keep an eye on. It will be interesting to see how they fit into the offense and what kind of roles they have.