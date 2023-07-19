The Georgia Bulldogs have been the toast of college football for the last two years, and are projected to do some serious damage in the SEC and perhaps the college football playoff again this season. Head Coach Kirby Smart has crafted a system that prioritizes speed and toughness in recruiting, and it has paid off in two national championships.

Recently, Smart updated fans on a transfer from Texas A&M. He also revealed the leader in Georgia football's QB race.

Another such player that Smart and the Bulldogs thought could fit the team's current mold is Jaylen Heyward, a four-star safety from Rockledge, Florida. Heyward has the size to become a versatile cover corner and/or safety that can match up with receivers in the slot. Unfortunately for Georgia fans, it appears he will be taking his talents elsewhere.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jaylen Heyward tells me he has Decommitted from Georgia The Top 100 Recruit had been Committed to the Bulldogs since January Holds a total of 41 Offers including Florida, Michigan, Ohio State & othershttps://t.co/r6PqElKfkG pic.twitter.com/q4XTZSzXhc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 19, 2023

Without Heyward, Georgia football's 2024 class remains ranked number one in the nation by 247Sports.com, led by five-star Dylan Raiola at quarterback. Raiola is the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola and recently announced he would make a big change for the 2024 high school football season.

“Kirby’s lost his fast ball,” one fan said in response. “Oklahoma bound,” another fan said with many others believing the Michigan Wolverines could be Heyward's next commitment choice.

“Georgia fans saying that they didn’t want him incoming,” another fan chimed in, with both Penn State and Florida mentioned by commenters as possible destinations.

Georgia currently has two four-star safeties, Demello Jones and Peyton Woodyard, committed for the team's 2024 class.