By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart said the standard will not change for the Bulldogs when they face the head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, ESPN Staff Writer Alex Scarborough wrote in a Friday article.

“The standard doesn’t change,” Smart said Friday. “Players change.”

Smart said he remembered his experience as an assistant for the Alabama Crimson Tide before he took off for the Bulldogs and the heightened expectations that came with it.

“I knew the kind of year it would be,” Smart said. “It’s always a little tougher to bring everyone back to home base. It was much easier for us this year because we had so many players leave and we had a hungrier young team.”

Kirby Smart and the Georgia football squad feature a nearly-complete defense, one that will have to work to best a “ticked off” Ohio State defense after the Buckeyes dropped a late-November game against the Michigan Wolverines. Georgia featured a unit that allowed just 4.78 yards per play and 292.1 yards per game, according to the NCAA.

“Georgia’s defense is complete,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said. “They have really good players in the back end.

“Very, very talented, highly recruited and developed at a high level with tremendous scheme. And then when you go into the front, athletic linebackers who run sideline to sideline. Their front is powerful.”

The expectations for both teams, Ryan Day continued, will be higher than ever before.

“The expectations at Ohio State and Georgia are the highest level,” Day said. “We embrace that. Our players embrace that. That’s why you come to Ohio State — to be in situations like this and play in games like this and go compete for a national championship.”

The Peach Bowl will kick off this Saturday at 7 p.m. CST in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.