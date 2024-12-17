ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia State has struggled this year, while Auburn looks like the best team in college basketball. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia State-Auburn prediction and pick.

Georgia State is 4-6 this season, with notable wins against Ball State and Tulsa and notable losses against Mississippi State, Kentucky, and Charlotte. Zarique Nutter has been great and is the main reason why the Panthers can score at all as the biggest key on offense. This is a massive challenge against Auburn on the road against a team that is playing like one of the best teams in the country.

Auburn is 9-1, with notable wins against Houston, Iowa State, North Carolina, Memphis, and Ohio State. Their only loss has been to Duke. This team goes as Johni Broome this year as he is playing. The Tigers have looked almost unstoppable this year and seem primed for a run this year. They can get a win here before SEC play starts soon, which will be huge.

Here are the Georgia State-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia State-Auburn Odds

Georgia State: +39.5 (-104)

Moneyline:

Auburn: -39.5 (-118)

Moneyline:

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia State vs. Auburn

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+

Why Georgia State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia State has been inconsistent on offense this year. They score 74.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 43.2%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.1%. Four Panthers players are averaging over double digits this season, with Zarique Nutter leading at 17.9 points per game. Then, Malachi Freeman leads in assists with 3.3 per game. This offense relies on Nutter a lot, but Toneari Lane is just behind with 14.5 points per game. The Panthers have a solid offense but a huge challenge against Auburn. Auburn has a very good defense, and they have the athletes to shut down Auburn this year.

Georgia State's defense has struggled this year. They allow 78 points per game, 45.7% from the field, and 30.7% from behind the arc. Then, Nick McMullen has been the best rebounder this season, with 9.9 per game. Next, Cesare Edwards leads the team in blocks with one per game. Finally, two different Panthers are averaging at least one steal per game, with Xavier Brown leading the team with 1.6. The Panthers are struggling this season to play much of anything on defense. This is an awful matchup for the Panthers, and they do not have the players to slow down Auburn. Auburn can start an avalanche of scoring in this game.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn's offense has played well this year. They score 87.4 points per game, have a 50.5% field goal percentage, and a 38.2% three-point shooting percentage. Five Tigers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Johni Broome leading at 19.7 points per game. Broome also leads the team in assists at 3.8 per game. Auburn is playing great offense this year, and it all goes through Johni Broome, a candidate for player of the year in college football. Auburn has the talent to start an avalanche of scoring and blow out Georgia State at home. This is a big mismatch in this game, and Auburn is heavily favored.

Auburn's defense has played well this year. They allow 65.7 points per game, 39.5% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Johni Broome has been a beast and leads the team in rebounding at 12.7 per game. He also leads the team in blocks per game at 2.8 and is one of three Tigers averaging over one block per game. Finally, Tahaad Pettiford leads the team in steals with one per game. The Tigers have the athletes and defenders to completely swarm Georgia State at home. The Panthers are in for a long game in this matchup against the Tigers.

Final Georgia State-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Georgia State has some players to like, but Auburn will win this game. Auburn should swarm and overwhelm Georgia State in this game at home. Auburn has the offense that can score at will against Georgia State, and then they have the defense to shut Georgia State down. Auburn should win and cover in a blowout at home.

Final Georgia State-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -39.5 (-118)