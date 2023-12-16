Georgia State faces BYU. Our college basketball odds series includes our Georgia State BYU prediction, odds, and pick

The Georgia State Panthers take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgia State BYU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia State BYU.

The BYU Cougars are off to a very good start in the 2023-2024 season. Last season, BYU stumbled several times at home, losing to teams it had no business losing to. This season, BYU has cleaned up its act and has avoided bad losses, thereby creating a resume which will be worthy of consideration on Selection Sunday. Beyond the simple fact of avoiding bad losses, BYU has gone out and claimed a few high-quality wins as well. The Cougars have already defeated 2023 national runner-up San Diego State and 2023 NCAA Tournament team North Carolina State, among others. Coach Mark Pope has clearly done a good job of roster construction and player development this season. His team is deeper than it was last season, with more scoring options and more ways to play. BYU plays a faster, more aggressive form of ball and has embraced high-volume 3-point shooting, squeezing more possessions out of games and forcing opponents to play very consistent defense for 40 minutes. BYU has pounced on a number of opponents by being able to completely dominate eight- or 10-minute segments. BYU can struggle for 10 to 15 minutes, but because of its 3-point shooting ability, Pope's team can really put it on the opposition when the shots are falling and the defense is locked in. BYU can deliver a lightning-quick 10-2 run in 90 seconds as well as any team in the country. That is BYU's big strength, and it is something to think about when you look at the very large point spread in this game against the Georgia State Panthers.

Georgia State Panthers: +24.5 (-114)

BYU Cougars: -24.5 (-106)

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Georgia State Could Cover the Spread

The BYU Cougars were favored by more than 20 points earlier this week at home versus the Denver Pioneers. BYU led Denver by 20 points at halftime and seemed well on its way to covering the pregame spread, but the Cougars clearly stepped off the gas pedal in the second half, knowing the game was well in hand. BYU did not furiously chase the game for all 40 minutes, instead conserving energy and giving younger players some experience. That is definitely something to keep in mind here. If BYU leads by 15 to 20 points at halftime, the Cougars continuing to pour on the points and 3-point shots in the second half isn't something one should automatically assume or naturally take for granted. That would enable Georgia State to cover the spread.

Why BYU Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars didn't go all-out for all 40 minutes against Denver, but now against Georgia State, with the starters not overextended from that Denver game — in which the team clearly went on cruise control late in regulation — you might see a more robust 40-minute game from BYU. If the Cougars go after it in the second half, they will cover. They are going to lead by at least 10 to 15 points at halftime, so if they remain focused in the second half, they should be able to blow the doors off Georgia State.

Final Georgia State-BYU Prediction & Pick

The BYU 40-minute question is an uncertain one. Stay away from this game as a result.



