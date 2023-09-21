Sun Belt Conference play will begin on Thursday in a pivotal matchup between Georgia State and Coastal Carolina! Join us for our College Football odds series where we make our Georgia State-Coastal Carolina prediction and pick.

Coming into this one with a perfect 3-0 record, Georgia State will look to avenge their 41-24 defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina around this time a year ago. Fresh off of an impressive 41-25 road win against Charlotte, can the Panthers improve to 4-0 in what has been a red-hot start to the season?

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's lone loss of the campaign came at the hands of the UCLA Bruins by a score of 27-13, but they have since bounced back nicely with back-to-back wins. A year ago, it was the Chanticleers that went a rock-solid 9-4 but ultimately lost their final three games of the season in crushing fashion. Nevertheless, Coastal Carolina is off to a tremendous start and could be the team to beat in the Sun Belt Conference.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-Coastal Carolina Odds

Georgia State: +6.5 (-106)

Coastal Carolina: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why Georgia State Will Cover The Spread

In order to gain vengeance and garner revenge upon their conference foes from a season ago, Georgia State has to make it a priority to run the ball and make Coastal Carolina feel the toll of their ground game. So far, the Panthers are averaging a steady 194 rushing yards per game. With that said, they need to stride themselves on dominating the line of scrimmage.

The Panthers will also need to keep the football out of Chanticleers QB Grayson McCall's hands. This is a high-powered Coastal Carolina passing attack that has the capability to inflict damage in the blink of an eye.

Of course, it always helps that Georgia State finally has a humming offense of their own to go toe-to-toe with Coastal Carolina. As it stands, the Panthers boast the 17th-ranked total offense in the nation. In addition, this is a panthers defense that recorded 10 tackles for loss and forced a pair of turnovers against Charlotte. Simply put, Georgia State doesn't have to play the perfect game, but these keys for success could end up being critical.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Cover The Spread

All in all, Coastal Carolina was a nobody only a handful of years ago, but the team has slowly but surely made a name for itself in the college football world.

For starters, Coastal Carolina has been privileged enough to have one of the top quarterbacks in the nation at their disposal over the last several years in QB Grayson McCall. Possibly vastly underrated, McCall throws a nice deep ball and can stretch the field vertically especially against middle-of-the-pack defenses. So far this fall, McCall has thrown for 708 yards and is doing a great job in taking care of the ball. Arguably enough, the Chanticleers best shot at covering in this one falls on the shoulder of their all-world field general. Remember, this offense just dropped a whopping 66 points on the heads of Duquesne!

In addition, this defensive unit is shaky at times, but they have some positive momentum heading into Thursday night. Against Duquesne on Saturday, the Chanticleers forced a tremendous four turnovers and in return gave their offense plenty of opportunities to punch it into the end zone. All together, this defense certainly is prone to giving up some yards, but they are ranked 33rd in the turnover-differential department. Come up with some critical turnovers during big moments of this one and Coastal Carolina should have no issues in covering the spread.

Final Georgia State-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

Indeed, Georgia State would want nothing more to spoil Coastal Carolina's fun and get the revenge they so desperately want from last year, but I'm afraid that Coastal Carolina is still far too talented for the Panthers sake. At the end of the day, side with the Chanticleers and you will not be disappointed.

Final Georgia State-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick: Coastal Carolina -6.5 (-114)