ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UConn looks to become bowl-eligible as they host Georgia State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia State-UConn prediction and pick.

Georgia State enters the game sitting at 2-4 on the year, but 0-3 in conference play. They opened with a loss on the road to Georgia Tech but would be UT-Chattanooga and then Vanderbilt in back-to-back games. They have now lost four in a row though. Last time out, it was a 33-26 loss to App State.

Meanwhile, UConn is 5-3 on the year. After opening up with a loss to Maryland, and two weeks late a loss to Duke, they have been great since. UConn won three in a row before losing by three to Wake Forest. Last time out, they struggled some with Rice but would go on to win the game 17-10.

Here are the Georgia State-UConn College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-UConn Odds

Georgia State: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

UConn: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia State vs. UConn

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia State is led by Chrisitan Veilleux. Veilleux has 118 completions on 202 attempts this year, good for just a 58.4 percent completion percentage. He has nine touchdown passes this year and five interceptions. Still, he missed the last game and Zach Gibson played. Gibson has passed for 433 yards on 41 of 60 passing. He has four touchdowns and has not thrown an interception.

The top target in the receiving game has been Ted Hurst. He has 29 receptions on the year for 506 yards with six touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, tight end Dorian Fleming has been solid this year. He has 31 receptions for 333 yards with two touchdowns. Finally, Tailque Williams has 16 receptions for 165 yards. In the backfield, Freddie Brock has led the way. He has 89 carries for 497 yards and two scores. Michel Dukes has 32 carries with 232 yards, while he also has 25 receptions for 194 yards.

Georgia State is 106th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 116th in opponent yards per game. They are 103rd in the nation against the rush while sitting 61st against the pass. Xavier Robinson has led the way this year. He leads the team with 39 tackles while having a sack this year. Further, Jeremiah Johnson and Gavin Pringle have been solid against the pass. Both of them have six pass breakups on the year while Pringle has an interception. Finally, Kevin Swint has four sacks while Henry Bryant has three sacks on the year.

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Fagnano had been the starting quarterback for a chunk of the year, completing 57 of 98 passes for 999 yards and 11 scores. Still, he has not played since the start of October against Temple. Nick Evers has been playing since. He has completed 72 of 139 passes for 739 yards and four scores. He has been intercepted four times and been sacked six times. Still, he has run for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Skyler Bell has led the way. He has 28 receptions for 581 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, TJ Sheffield has 32 receptions for 353 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top receivers is Jasaiah Gathings. He has 20 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown. Durrell Robinson has led the rushing attack this year. He has run 74 times for 565 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cam Edwards has 79 carries for 357 yards and four scores. Plus, he has nine receptions for 130 yards and a score. Finally, Mel Brown has run 75 times for 360 yards and a touchdown.

UConn is 27th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 29th in opponent yards per game. They are 51st against the run and 29th against the pass. UConn is led by Jarden McDonald on defense. He leads the team in tackles while having 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, Tui Faumuina-Brown is second on the team in tackles, while having two sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Final Georgia State-UConn Prediction & Pick

Georgia State has not only struggled this year, they are just 1-6 against the spread this year. Meanwhile, UConn is 5-3 against the spread this year. While the UConn defense has been solid, the offense has played well too. They are scoring 27.0 points per game while sitting 41st in the nation in rushing yards per game. Georgia State has struggled against the run this year, giving up over 200 yards per game on the ground. Further, their offense will not be able to keep up, ranked 98th in the nation in points per game. Take UConn in this one.

Final Georgia State-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -7.5 (-110)