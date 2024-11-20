We're still almost two full years out before any Class of 2026 prospect steps on the floor and makes their first NCAA appearance, but if you're a fan of the Georgia Tech basketball program, it makes perfect sense that you'd be eager to start looking ahead. For at least the time being, the Yellow Jackets have the top-ranked recruiting class in 2026, and that's due entirely to Wednesday's commitment from five-star power forward Moustapha Drop.

Despite interest from solid SEC programs such as Auburn and Alabama, the 16-year-old Diop, who has been playing in Atlanta for Overtime Elite, has chosen to stay close to home and play for head coach Damon Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets.

“I've been around the campus a lot, working out there, watching their practices every now and then and I feel that I fit in well with the campus and the basketball program,” Diop told Eric Bossi of 247 Sports. “It's a great basketball program and I believe they will be one of the top programs in the country. I already believe they are one of them because I feel like the program is in good hands with Damon Stoudamire.”

The 51-year-old Stoudamire took over as the head coach of Georgia Tech after a three-year stint as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics. Prior to that, Stoudamire led the Pacific Tigers to a 71-77 record in five seasons as their head coach.

“He was a great player before he was a coach and he has a lot of experience being around NBA locker rooms,” Diop said. “He has good experience coaching and I have a good relationship with him. Since he's come to Georgia Tech, I've been around him a lot, we've talked a lot and he's given me a lot of advice. He believes in me and I believe he can really help me get to where I want to go in the future.”

Where Diop wants to go in the future is to the NBA, where Damon Stoudamire carved out a successful 15-year career in which he scored 11,763 points and dished out 5,371 assists.While Moustapha Diop still have a ways to go as an NBA-caliber offensive weapon, he's got the size and skillset of a player who can be an impactful defender at the next level.

“I play defense and I'm the type of big that can really run the floor,” Diop said of himself. “Most people tell me that I'm the fastest big in the country and that I can guard 1 through 5. I block shots, rebound, there's no doubt that I love defense.”

Per 247 Sports, Diop is the 3rd-highest rated recruit that Georgia Tech has landed since 2000, trailing only Derrick Favors and Thaddeus Young, each of whom were eventually lottery picks in the NBA Draft.