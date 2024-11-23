Georgia Tech football just landed a huge recruit. The Yellow Jackets were able to flip defensive star Tae Harris, per On3. Harris flipped his commitment to the Georgia Tech program from Clemson.

Harris is a four-star recruit, who plays safety. He is a Georgia native, so the Yellow Jackets are able to keep an in-state recruit. Harris is considered a four-star player from virtually every college football recruiting service.

“The coaches have been telling me how much they need me and how much they want me,” Harris said.

Georgia Tech's recruiting win is big news for the program, especially since they were able to flip a player from an ACC rival school. The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 overall, and 5-3 in the ACC. That's good enough for fourth in the conference standings.

Georgia Tech football is rebuilding itself into a winner once again

The Yellow Jackets are already bowl eligible, with one game left in its regular season. Georgia Tech football has won two games in a row, including a massive victory over Miami.

The squad is led by coach Brent Key, who is in his second official season at the school. Key served as interim coach in 2022. He's now won seven games for the second consecutive season. Key's leadership at Georgia Tech football is one of the reasons why the program was able to land Harris.

“Georgia Tech has a great staff,” Harris added. “Coach Peoples, (C)oach Eley (Donald Hill-Eley), coach Santucci and coach Key are all my guys. They have my back and coach Key is turning the program, so don’t be surprised by that in the future.”

Georgia Tech closes its regular season on Friday November 29, with a non conference game against rival Georgia. The Yellow Jackets will then go on to play in a bowl game.

Yellow Jackets fans are surely very excited about the future of this program.