Georgia Tech football defense with galaxy-brain plan to stop Clemson offense

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have an unenviable assignment in their 2022 college football season opener, as they are currently battling no. 4 Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So far, the Tigers are winning, racing to a 14-0 lead at the time of this writing. It also appears that Georgia Tech football is not being true to the team’s hilariously straightforward gameplan on the whiteboard which has “get the ball” written on it.

Elite strategies goin’ down tonight. pic.twitter.com/A9cYseBfZf — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2022

To be fair, forcing Clemson to commit turnovers is always going to be easier said than done, especially for a Georgia Tech football stop unit that was only 115th in the nation in 2021 with just 0.9 takeaways per game. However, Georgia Tech football actually played decent defense in the first period, which ended in a scoreless tie. That did not last long, though, with Clemson running back Will Shipley putting his team on the board first with a rushing touchdown in the second period. Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would double that lead with a touchdown find to Beaux Collins.

Georgia Tech football needs to show some life on both ends of the field before Clemson turns this game into a blowout. Jeff Sims has pretty much been doing it all for the Yellow Jackets, but an interception cost his team an opportunity to reach the end zone.

After a season in which Georgia Tech surrendered 35.0 points per game, the Yellow Jackets definitely want to see some improvement this year, but it doesn’t seem that they are going to observe any progress on that front in this matchup against a national championship contender.