Georgia, Tennessee instructed by SEC to postpone series with Oklahoma

With the Oklahoma Sooners leaving the Big 12 in 2025 to join the SEC, the SEC announced that it had instructed both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers to postpone their respective plans to face Oklahoma football according to original schedules.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN:

“The SEC’s reasoning is that the second game in each series was to “take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025.” That led the SEC to nix Georgia’s game at Oklahoma next season and Oklahoma’s game at Tennessee in 2024.”

Georgia is originally scheduled to travel to Norman for a showdown in 2031. Tennessee initially had plans to go to Oklahoma too in 2020 but that was shelved and a makeup date has yet to be determined. But as Thamel noted, since that makeup Tennessee-Oklahoma game was supposed to occur beyond 2025 when the SEC is expected to have already absorbed Oklahoma, the SEC opted to let go of that matchup.

The looming departure of Oklahoma along with the Texas Longhorns from the Big 12, as mentioned, is not going to happen until 2025. With three more years to go before that transition is completed, what happens between now and 2025 with regard to anything that pertains to the transfer will always be subject to speculations and rumors.

The Big 12 surely won’t be the same once Oklahoma and Texas are gone, but until the two programs officially finish their transfers, the door is always going to be open for them to change course and return back to the Big 12.