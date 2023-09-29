Georgia puts its undefeated streak on the line in an SEC rivalry game against Auburn in Week 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. We continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Auburn prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-21 win over UAB, which pushed the school-record overall winning streak to 21 games regular season winning streak to 31 games. Kirby Smart's group has not lost a regular-season game since a 44-28 defeat at the hands of Florida back on November 7, 2020.

As for the Tigers, they're looking to bounce back from their first loss in the Hugh Freeze era. Auburn couldn't find enough offense in a 27-10 defeat at Texas A&M.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Auburn Odds

Georgia: -14.5 (-110)

Auburn: – 14.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-106)

Under: 46.5 (-114)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Auburn

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Georgia's defense is once again a beast. The Bulldogs have allowed a combined 45 points through four games (11.2 PPG, 10th nationally). They've been opportunistic with seven interceptions to their credit (t-3rd). Opponents are posting just 4.8 yards per pass attempt (4th), 8.7 yards per completion (6th), and 4.3 yards per play (12th). The only area where they've lagged behind is sacks (1.2 per game).

That could change in this game. The Tigers have the most penalized offensive line in the SEC, and they just allowed seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss against Texas A&M. Similar numbers would mean a dominant victory for the two-time defending national champions given the strength of the defense.

The offensive line issues have only added to the passing woes thus far. Payton Thorne went 6-of-12 for 44 yards against the Aggies, and he threw two interceptions in the previous game against Samford. Those struggles have forced the Tigers to focus way more on trying to find points on the ground. Thorne is one of five players who have 100 rushing yards this season, with Jarquez Hunter (31 carries, 143 yards) being the most dynamic of the bunch.

Auburn is 31st with 198.8 rushing yards per game. Georgia is 18th with only 87.0 rushing yards allowed per game. If the Bulldogs create lots of havoc up front, they'll win in convincing fashion.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread

This is Georgia's first road game this season. Let's also not forget that despite the impressive winning streak, there have been several close calls against SEC competition. The Bulldogs had to rally from a 22-12 deficit in the fourth quarter in their second SEC game at Missouri last season. Just a few weeks ago, South Carolina held a 14-3 lead at halftime in Athens. You know the saying: If you play with fire, you're gonna get burned.

For that to happen, Auburn has to make this thing a grind right from the start. The Tigers have done that a lot this season, and the numbers suggest they can do it again here. How so? Both teams rank 95th or lower nationally in first-quarter points. Georgia is averaging 4.2 points in the first 15 minutes, while Auburn is averaging 2.5 points. The two crank things up in second quarter scoring, with both in the top 30 in that category. However, the Tigers are third in allowing just 1.8 second-quarter points per game.

If Freeze's team can hold strong early on with its defense, it's proven it can find some answers on offense as the game progresses. It'll be a challenge to do that against a team like Georgia, but the common denominator in Missouri and South Carolina's temporary success was that they weren't forced to play from behind. Auburn can't do that, either, if it wants to make this interesting.

Thorne needs his best game in an Auburn uniform, and the offensive line needs to clear lanes for Hunter and others to navigate in the running game. That's the path to victory. The Tigers can't get in a shootout and win. They need to control the clock and make it a low-scoring affair if they want to have a chance in the fourth quarter.

Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick

If you want to bet on the hot trend, here's all you need to know: The favorite has covered the spread in seven consecutive games in this rivalry. Georgia has won six straight in the series, and it's hard to be confident in Auburn finding enough offense to threaten the streak, even with an offensive wizard-like Freeze at the helm. The Bulldogs should handle their business and cover the two-touchdown spread.

Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Georgia -14.5 (-110)