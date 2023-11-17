Georgia is back as the number one team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia takes on another ranked team in Tennessee this week.

Georgia football dominating has been a consistent theme all season long in college football. Ole Miss was supposed to be the one team that could slow them down, but they were no challenge at all. Georgia crushed Ole Miss by a score of 52-17. Now, fans wonder if Tennessee will be able to give the Bulldogs any problems. Ole Miss was ranked 10th last week, and Tennessee has fallen down the rankings after their loss to Missouri last week. The Volunteers are now ranked 21st, but they still have a talented team. In this article, we will detail how you can watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee Week 12 matchup.

When and where is Georgia vs. Tennessee?

While Georgia dismantled a ranked opponent last week, that was at home. Now Georgia has to play on the road against Tennessee in their home of Knoxville. The game is at Neyland Stadium and kicks off at 3:30 on Saturday, Nov. 18

How to watch the game

The game will be broadcast by CBS, and SEC Nation will be in town for the game. You can also stream the game with fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Georgia -10.5 | O/U 58.5

Georgia storylines

Georgia has been ranked number one in the AP Top 25 all season, but they recently were ranked behind Ohio State in the College Football Playoff rankings. That changed after the Bulldogs' statement victory over Ole Miss. Georgia has reclaimed the top spot in the College Football Playoff race, and they will likely solidify their position with a win over another ranked opponent in Tennessee.

Although the Volunteers are coming off of a loss, they will not be an easy foe. Joe Milton is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation. His statistics don't do justice to how talented the gunslinger is. Milton is a threat with his legs, but he also has arguably the strongest arm in college football.

The Georgia defense has faced great quarterbacks with no problem before, though. Georgia's elite defense is sixth in the nation when it comes to points against. They only allow 15.6 points per game. Smael Mondon Jr. leads the team in tackles (48), Jamon Dumas-Johnson has the most sacks (3.5), and Tykee Smith has four interceptions. Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter are two other defensive backs expected to go high in the draft that have made Georgia's secondary elite.

Offensively, the team is highly reliant on Brock Bowers. The best tight end in the nation and one of the best players regardless of position, Bowers has 629 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He is dealing with an ankle injury, but it shouldn't limit him in the game. Carson Beck is the man throwing him the ball. Beck has exceeded expectations as Stetson Bennett's successor. Beck's 3,022 passing yards are ninth in the nation.

Tennessee storylines

As mentioned earlier, Joe Milton has all of the talent in the world, but it hasn't translated to as much production as most thought it would. Tennessee's loss to Missouri was their third of the year, and Milton only threw 7.9 yards per attempt in that game. For someone who was supposed to thrive throwing the ball down the field, Milton has struggled with making big plays this season.

Tennessee has actually found more success with their running game. Jaylen Wright leads the team with 848 rushing yards, and Dylan Sampson has been the goal-line back. He has eight touchdowns.

Not only will the Volunteers have to try and beat the number six-ranked scoring defense, but on the other end, it will be hard to stop a scoring offense that is also ranked sixth. The Volunteers have the potential to disrupt Georgia, though. Tennessee is ranked seventh in sacks. James Pearce Jr. (11.5), Aaron Beasley (9.5), and Tyler Baron (8.5) form an elite pass-rushing group with an incredible ability to wreak havoc in opposing backfields.

Another loss for Tennessee would be extremely disappointing after they went 11-2 last year, but the odds are stacked against them. The world is waiting to see who can take down Georgia, and the answer might be as simple as nobody.