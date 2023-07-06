Germany and Zambia lock horns in a friendly game! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Germany-Zambia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Germans have won four games out of the seven international friendly fixtures since October 2022. DFB-Frauenteam will be hoping to get a favorable result in Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer after picking a 2-1 win over Vietnam last timeout.

The Zambians are entering their 10th friendly game since November of last year, but they have only secured three wins and a draw in those fixtures. The Copper Queens will try to get a positive result after a 3-3 thrilling deadlock with Switzerland last week.

Here are the Germany-Zambia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Germany-Zambia Odds

Germany: -4000

Zambia: +6000

Draw: +1600

Over 2.5 Goals: -480

Under 2.5 Goals: +290

How to Watch Germany vs. Zambia

TV: CBS Sports Network, Star+, ESPN3

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Das Erste, Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Germany Can Beat Zambia

Germany is coming off a successful 2-1 victory against Vietnam in a friendly match two weeks ago. Paulina Krunbiegel and Janina Minge found the back of the net in each half, providing inspiration for the win. However, Thanh Nha Nguyen Tin managed to score a late consolation goal for Vietnam.

The upcoming match on Friday will serve as the final friendly for both nations before they participate in the World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. Germany finds itself in Group G alongside Colombia, Morocco, and South Korea.

As the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup approaches this month in Australia and New Zealand, Germany emerges as one of the top contenders for the global title. According to FIFA rankings, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's DFB-Frauenteam is currently ranked second in the world. Although their recent performances have been inconsistent, they managed to secure a victory against Vietnam a few weeks ago. This match against Vietnam is considered a favorable one for Germany before they head down under for the tournament.

While the United States is the frontrunner, Germany is arguably the second favorite to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. However, their form has been subpar in recent months, evident in their narrow victory against Vietnam in the previous match. The team aims to secure back-to-back wins for the first time in seven months, boosting their confidence before the World Cup.

Considering these factors, even though it is a friendly match, Germany should comfortably secure a victory. During the international friendly matches, Germany played a total of seven matches. Out of these, they have achieved four wins, suffered two losses, and had one draw. Among their victories, two were achieved when playing at home. In total, Germany (Women) scored nine goals while conceding six, resulting in a goal difference of +3. Germany (Women) takes an average of 40 minutes to score a goal at their home stadium.

There are many big names in women's football that suit up for Germany, such as Lea Schüller, Alexandra Popp, and Lina Magull. New additions to the team such as Melissa Kössler, Carlotta Wamser, Chantal Hagel, and Sarai Linder are looking for their first national goals.

Why Zambia Can Beat Germany

On the other hand, Zambia enters the match with more modest expectations. However, their performance in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Switzerland has given the Copper Queens the confidence that they can compete with the best teams in the world.

There is a significant gap in class and experience between the two nations, as evidenced by Zambia making their World Cup debut while Germany boasts the title of two-time world champions.

In their recent friendly against Switzerland, Zambia showcased their potential by sharing the spoils in a captivating 3-3 draw. The Zambian team took a commanding 3-1 lead in the first half, thanks to an impressive goal and assist by Barbra Banda. However, Switzerland fought back in the second half, with goals from Seraina Piubel and Coumba Sow, ultimately resulting in a balanced outcome.

Zambia has been placed in Group C alongside Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica for the World Cup.

Last week, Zambia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Switzerland. In their last seven matches, they have managed to secure three victories.

In the ongoing International Friendly Games, Women's tournament, Zambia (Women) has played a total of nine games. Out of these, they have secured two wins in away matches, and overall, they have recorded three wins, five losses, and one draw. The team has scored 13 goals while conceding 18, resulting in a goal difference of -3. In three of Zambia's eight away matches, both teams managed to find the net. It takes the players of Zambia (Women) an average of around 25.2 minutes to score a goal when playing away.

Final Germany-Zambia Prediction & Pick

Germany will not let this slip through their hands. They will be determined to pound goals against a poor Zambia defense.

Final Germany-Zambia Prediction & Pick: Germany (-4000), Over 2.5 goals (-480)