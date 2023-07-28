On Friday, July 28th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game + parlay that’s paying out over 6-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Friday, July 28th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props and a moneyline parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let’s take a look at what FanDuel’s same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Gerrit Cole 5+ Strikeouts

Adley Rutschman 2+ Total Bases

Yankees Moneyline

Gleyber Torres 1+ Hits

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +620

Gerrit Cole 5+ Strikeouts

Gerrit Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he has a history of success against the Baltimore Orioles. While the Orioles have been one of the better offenses in baseball they are a strikeout-prone team. They have the fourth-highest strikeout rate in baseball, and they strike out an average of 9.2 times per game. Cole is a strikeout pitcher. He has a career strikeout rate of 10.7, and he has struck out at least 5 batters in 17 of his 21 starts this season. While this isn’t the best matchup on paper for Gerrit Cole, he still has the ability to mow down at least six batters in tonight’s matchup against the division rivals and division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Adley Rutschman 2+ Total Bases

Adley Rutschman is one of the most exciting young players in baseball, and he is making a strong case for Rookie of the Year. On Tuesday, Rutschman will be facing Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees, and he has a strong case to have 2+ total bases in the game.

Rutschman has been performing well at the plate lately, with a .268 batting average and 11 doubles this season. He also hit a home run in his last game against the Phillies. While Cole has been a dominant pitcher this season, he has given up a home run in three straight games coming into tonight’s matchup. This could give Rutschman an opportunity to capitalize on Cole’s recent struggles and get some hits.

While Rutschman has faced off against Cole in limited fashion, he still has compiled two hits in nine at bats with one RBI and an OPS of .633. His ability to put the ball in play and his ability to get on base by drawing walks gives him a good opportunity to get 2+ total bases in tonight’s divisional matchup

Yankees Moneyline

The New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles will meet on Friday, July 29th, at Camden Yards and the Yankees are the favorites to win the game. With Gerrit Cole on the mound for the Yankees, he always puts them in a position to get the win on any given night even against a tough matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has been absolutely dominant in his recent games just giving up five runs on 12 hits with 26 strikeouts in his last three games. We also can’t forget about the daunting lineup of the New York Yankees that will feast on Grayson Rodriguez who will be starting for the Baltimore Orioles this evening. The Yankees’ potent offense ranks fifth in runs scored this season. They also have a team batting average of .258, which ranks ninth in the league. With hitters like Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo leading the charge, the Yankees have the firepower to challenge Rodriguez and the Orioles’ pitching staff.

Gleyber Torres 1+ Hits

Gleyber Torres has been performing well at the plate lately, with a team-leading 100 hits and a .435 slugging percentage. He is also riding a 15-game hitting streak. His recent success could carry over into Friday’s game against the Orioles. While Rodriguez is a talented rookie pitcher, he has struggled in his last few starts, with a 6.91 ERA over his last five starts. This could give Torres an opportunity to capitalize on Rodriguez’s struggles and get some hits.

Torres has had success against the Orioles in the past, with a .295 batting average and six home runs in 41 career games against them. With the Yankees have a potent offense, ranking fifth in runs scored this season and batting behind players like Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo will help give Torres ample opportunities to get a hit in this contest. Torres is the hot bat right now and having such a hitting streak that he possesses it’s hard to see him not be able to get at least one hit in such a favorable matchup this evening against the Baltimore Orioles.