One of the most joyous times for any sports fan is upon us. Super Bowl 57 is about to kick off in State Farm Arena located in Greendale, Arizona. While Eagles and Chiefs fans are about to have the time of their lives, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker isn’t exactly feeling the festivities.

The Suns guard sent out a tweet asking the Chiefs and Eagles fans to “get out” for allegedly being too loud as they take up all the AirBnBs, hotel rooms, and sports bars around Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Can all y’all get out my city

I like it better quiet — Book (@DevinBook) February 12, 2023

Don’t worry, Devin. It only lasts for one weekend.

Devin Booker probably isn’t in a completely grumpy mood though given that the Suns added Kevin Durant to the roster less than a week before the Super Bowl. The move has immediately catapulted the Suns into one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season.

Perhaps the excitement for the Suns’ title chances has Book laser-focused on basketball without really feeling the need to ride the excitement wave sweeping over Arizona ahead of the Eagles-Chiefs clash. Phoenix is knocking on the door of home-court advantage in a tightly packed Western Conference playoff race after overcoming injuries to Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Now with the team getting healthy and awaiting Kevin Durant to follow suit, they’re bound to be on the rise as they hunt for the title.

The NBA playoffs are still months away, though. For now, Devin Booker will have to wait through the Eagles and Chiefs facing off for Super Bowl 57.