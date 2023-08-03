Really? Is it not enough that Mattel and Hasbro are building out media empires centered on their toy lines? At least they have a diverse array of games, dolls and action figures to draw from. But do we honestly need a new movie studio devoted to content arising from the leading crayon manufacturer? Apparently so, says Crayola, which is unveiling Crayola Studios, a new media division to create content for kids and families.

The company has just set its first project, according to Deadline. Crayola Studios is partnering with MIMO Studios to co-develop The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, based on a popular, long-running Gen-Z Media kids' podcast of the same name.

First off, how is Crayola Studios' first project not the enormously popular book series The Day The Crayons Quit?! Talk about breaking a crayon right out of the box, Crayola.

Crayola's EVP Marketing Victoria Lozano will be overseeing Crayola Studios. Lozano said, “As world leaders in creative self-expression, the establishment of Crayola Studios is a logical next step for us, it builds on plans announced last year to develop entertainment content that inspires and nurtures the next generation and helps them develop lifelong creative mindsets. Our unique perspective offers an exciting opportunity for the industry as it searches for stand out new and trusted content that has creativity at its heart.”

Crayola Studios will partner with production companies, animation studios and IP owners to create series for kids broadcast platforms around the world.

If this summer of corporate biopics has taught us anything about the latest in entertainment trends, it's Hollywood's obsession with intellectual property, aka IP — movie studios' incessant drive to make creative content out of anything that has audience “pre-awareness”.

Why risk a bomb at the box office by introducing an original plot and characters which might force the audience to learn new things, when you can create content out of a product kids already know and love from the art supply aisle at Target?

Speaking of, why doesn't Target have its own cinematic universe yet? Bullseye seems poised for a breakout action dog movie adventure.

And if we want to make media around things kids already love, when will Jif peanut butter launch their movie studio, Choosy Moms Productions? It has built-in blockbuster potential just waiting to be unsealed — a tough-shelled peanut must find his place in the world and not be afraid to pivot to something that showcases his soft and gooey side when he's banned from schools nationwide as part of the nut-free movement. I mean, that practically writes itself.

Elmers could undoubtedly create some content that really sticks. I mean with glue sticks, regular glue, sparkly glue, multi-colored glue — each could have their own origin story and then ultimately combine forces to form an Avengers-like adventure squad who go around combining different materials that were previously unattached. Then the studio — or glue-dio, if you will — could follow that up with Indiana Elmers and the Glue Gun Mishap! If Nickelodeon can build a network out of slime, Elmers can certainly do the same with glue.

The possibilities really are endless. So don't mess this up for the rest of corporate children's products with pre-awareness that are aspiring entertainment studios, Crayola. Make sure your movies and TV series are better than the poor excuse for a crayon sharper you include on the back of the box.