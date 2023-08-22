The sequel to the successful Cyberpunk first-person action-platformer Ghostrunner finally has an announced release date. Ghostrunner 2's release date has been officially revealed to be on October 26, 2023, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC through Steam, Epic, and GOG. Pre-Orders are also now available for all platforms and all editions of the game, with the Ghostrunner 2 price revealed and its pre-order trailer to come along with these details.

Hardcore fans of the game can play it 48 hours earlier than others by purchasing the game's Brutal Edition. Speaking of editions, the final Ghostrunner 2 price has also already been revealed as follows:

Base Edition ($39.99, Digital and Physical) – Preorders will include the Traditional Katana Pack with two sword skins and two hand skins

Deluxe Edition ($49.99, Digital Only) – Includes everything in the base edition plus four hand skins, four sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying the player's current username

Brutal Edition ($69.99, Digital Only) – Includes everything in both previous editions plus 48 hours of early access starting Tuesday, October 24. Brutal Edition also comes with the Ghostrunner 2 Season Pass which is worth $19.99. The Season Pass is advertised to feature a new Game Mode and four Asset Packs, as well as an Animated Sword, Hand, and Motorcycle Skin.

Publisher 505 Games and Developer One More Level have set the bar quite high with the success and reception of the first Ghostrunner, whose PS5 and Xbox Series X versions just arrived as recently as 2021. The sequel looks to one-up that however, with stunning visual upgrades, a new ‘block and perfect' parry system, dependent environmental destruction, and a new high-powered motorcycle that players can use to explore the desert beyond Dharma Tower. The pre-order trailer also highlighted some potential story beats for Ghostrunner 2 as Jack battles the shadowy AI cult called the Order.

