In case you missed it, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had himself a monster evening in their thrilling 127-125 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Well, you might have probably missed it since The Greek Freak did not get the national spotlight he deserved after putting up a dominant performance against the Hornets.

Well, in case you did actually miss it, Antetokounmpo put up a near triple-double with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. On top of that, he also made the game-winning layup to give the Bucks their eighth straight victory.

Smart Takes on TikTok gave a very interesting food for thought on the lack of media coverage for Antetokounmpo’s big night. He noted how if someone like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Stephen Curry did what Giannis did on Wednesday, that would be all over social media and be the top story across all sports media platforms.

Instead, his performance went largely unnoticed and it’s definitely worth wondering why. Just by the looks of it, Antetokounmpo’s big game had all the ingredients to headline Wednesday night’s sports news. Milwaukee and Charlotte played arguably the game of the season. The two franchise stars Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball went at it throughout the night, especially down the stretch with Ball draining a heart-stopping 3-pointer to tie the game and Giannis Antetokounmpo answering back with the game-winner on the other end. And let’s not forget, Miles Bridges almost won the game for the Hornets had his half-court heave that just went in and out gone down.

Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo’s performance deserved way more love than it actually did. I took a peep at SportsCenter’s timeline on Twitter and saw that they posted Ball’s game-tying triple.

LAMELO CLUTCH 3 TIES IT 😮 pic.twitter.com/TLbrgH97JN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2021

Their next Tweet on the Bucks-Hornets game was this:

LaMelo and Giannis put up NUMBERS. Ball had a career-high 36 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yWOauLOcmR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2021

The only thing they really said about Antetokounmpo’s huge night was that he “put up NUMBERS.” The 2-time MVP had by far the better stat line. He won Milwaukee the game. And yet, they gave the brighter spotlight to Ball with his career night. Well, this isn’t to knock on the Hornets rising star. But they could have at least given Giannis Antetokounmpo his flowers.

So what’s the deal?

It’s not as if Wednesday night had another marquee game on the schedule. In fact, that game could easily go down as an instant classic.

It’s just kind of frustrating because Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. He proved by leading the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship and by doing so in the fashion he did that he belongs in that LeBron, Steph, and KD tier of superstars.

The man is also such a jolly person with a likable and infectious personality that, in many ways, the average NBA fan could relate to. Furthermore, the 5-time All-Star also had humble beginnings and worked incredibly hard to get to where he is today. Basketball has also grown to be a global sport and an international superstar like Antetokounmpo is certainly capable of carrying the mantle as the face of the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves maximum love. It’s high time we acknowledge him.