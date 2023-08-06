There is always hope around nearly every NFL franchise at the start of training camp. That hope often gives way to a sense of dread when coaches see their teams making and repeating mistakes on an every-day basis.

Perhaps Brian Daboll felt some of that dread when he saw his team at the start of last year's training camp. The Giants had won 5 games on 2018, 4 games in 2019, 6 games in 2020 and just 4 games in 2021. There was little reason to believe that things would turn around in 2022.

However, that's just what happened as Daboll installed a sharp and effective offense and the defense also showed improvement. The Giants won 6 of their first 7 games, and ended up making the playoffs as a Wild Card team with a 9-7-1 regular-season record.

Instead of going on the road and falling victim in the Wild Card game, quarterback Daniel Jones took apart a generous Minnesota Vikings defense and the Giants pulled off a 31-24 victory.

While they were beaten decisively in the divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 2022 Giants had a successful season and optimistic seeds have been planted for the future.

2023 Giants training camp

The start of training camp this year brings a completely different mindset. The Giants see themselves as a playoff team, and perhaps one that can challenge the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East title.

With increased expectations comes increased pressure. The Giants gave Jones a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason, and they expect him to continue to grow.

Early reports indicate that Jones has played well so far early in camp. But there have been a few problems to this point, and the Giants will try to clean them up before the team kicks off the season in Week 1 at home against the Cowboys.

Rookie CB Deonte Banks expected to upgrade Giants secondary

Banks was the team's first-round draft pick in April, and he is expected to step into the lineup and play in any scheme the Giants employ. However, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson may have quite a bit of work to do with Banks before he can be considered an asset in the lineup.

Banks has been beaten by new Giants tight end Darren Waller during a practice session. While it's no crime for a rookie cornerback to get beaten by a skilled veteran early in training camp, it was more the way Banks was beaten.

Waller appeared to blow by the rookie, as if he was confused about where he was supposed to be and what he was supposed to do. NFL coverages are far more complex to the ones that Banks saw when he was a star player at Maryland, and he will have to get used to his responsibilities quickly.

Waller is a special player, and he has come to camp with an eye towards impressing the coaching staff, his teammates and all observers. He has been able to show off his skills, and it's up to a potential defensive stud in Banks not to be impressed.

Banks has to start showing off his skills as well.

Veteran safety Bobby McCain may be a soft spot for Giants

The Giants would like their secondary to be a standout unit, and that's one of the reasons they drafted Banks with the No. 1 pick. However, there are other players that need to step up throughout the secondary.

One of those players is nine-year veteran Bobby McCain, who will be asked to start at safety following the departure of Julian Love. McCain, 5-9 and 196 pounds, is not the most gifted athlete at this point in his career, but he does have the experience to handle his assignment.

However, in some of the early camp work, he was also beaten on passing plays by Waller.

It may be that Waller is just so talented that he will be able to beat nearly every member of the secondary, but a veteran safety should know how to position himself so that he is in a more competitive position to succeed.

Other players need to step up

Cornerback Adoree Jackson is one of the most physically gifted players at the position. Jackson is a solid player, but the Giants are looking for him to step up and make big plays this year. That has been missing to this point in his career.

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux made a big impression with 4 sacks in his rookie season. The Giants would like to see him double that number in 2023.

Of course, it all depends on Jones. He improved as the 2022 season progressed, but the Giants need another big step up the ladder from him in 2023.