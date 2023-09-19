The 2023 NFL Week 3 game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants figures to be an important one for fantasy football managers, with the 49ers boasting lots of playable options. Do the Giants have an answer for them? Also, how will New York look without Saquon Barkley? Here's who you should start and who you should sit in fantasy football for this Week 3 matchup between the 49ers and Giants.

Giants-49ers Start ‘Em

Obvious Starts: Christian McCaffrey (SF), Deebo Samuel (SF), San Francisco DST

Brandon Aiyuk, SF

Aiyuk didn't have the follow-up most fantasy managers wanted after a terrific Week 1 performance. He only posted three receptions on six targets for 43 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, as it was Deebo Samuel who led the way with six receptions and 63 yards. That doesn't mean there's reason to give up on Aiyuk. There are lots of mouths to feed in this offense, and Aiyuk is always a play away from giving you 10-plus fantasy points. He has reached must-start territory each week, so keep him in your lineups.

George Kittle, SF

Those who drafted Kittle are frustrated. It's understandable. He finished TE26 and TE30 in PPR leagues in the first two games. However, he's going to have a breakout game at some point, especially in this offense. Maybe it's this game, maybe it's not. The problem is, there aren't many better choices elsewhere at the tight end position. Kittle isn't going to be the dominant fantasy scorer he once was, but he's still a top-five starting option.

Darren Waller, NYG

To stick with the tight end theme, Waller is the only suggested start for the Giants in this game. Like everyone else on the team, he didn't do much in the Week 1 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Waller bounced back in a big way at Arizona, posting six receptions on eight targets for 76 yards (TE4 in PPR). He leads the team in receptions (9) and targets (13), and he's second only to Saquon Barkley in yards after catch (37). Waller is the Giants' best shot at putting up points against the 49ers' stout defense.

Giants-49ers Sit ‘Em

Obvious Sits: New York Giants DST

Daniel Jones, NYG

The Giants quarterback is always an intriguing option due to his running ability, and the throwing volume will be there. Saquon Barkley is injured, which means the Giants may have to sling the ball 40+ times to have a chance in this game. The question is, can Jones do anything with those extra throws? He went 15-of-28 for 104 yards and two interceptions in the season opener against a dominant defensive team in the Dallas Cowboys. He was also sacked seven times. The weather was a factor in that game, but will a matchup with another team with an incredible defense go much better even in sunny conditions? The 49ers are not the Arizona Cardinals, who Jones mounted a historic comeback against in Week 2. Add in the fact that it's a Thursday game, and it's hard to be confident about Jones' production.

Matt Breida, NYG

The Giants turn to Breida with Barkley sidelined. If you're in a position where you have to consider playing him, your season is likely off to a rough start. It may be tempting to consider Breida after Rams running back Kyren Williams racked up 100 total yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers, but don't do it. Players like Roschon Johnson (Bears) and Justice Hill (Ravens) are much better waiver wire targets if they're available in your league.