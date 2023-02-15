The New York Giants has a surprisingly good 2022 season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Now comes the second NFL offseason under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, and the team has some decisions to make. This Giants’ offseason, the franchise has to continue building on the success of the last campaign, which means bringing in new players and, maybe, a surprise Giants roster cut here or there. With that in mind, here is the one player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Adoree Jackson could be a surprise Giants roster cut in the 2023 NFL offseason

The New York Giants come into the 2023 NFL offseason in great shape salary cap-wise. With over $44 million in room, the G Men have the fourth-most available space in the NFL, trailing only the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Las Vegas Raiders.

That number is slightly deceiving, though.

Yes, the Giants have a ton of cap room right now, but that is without two crucial players on the books. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are currently free agents. If the team re-signs both this Giants’ offseason — with Jones around $30 million and Barkley around $15 million — that can eat up that cap room real quick.

That means the team will likely have to do some salary-cap maneuvering this offseason, and with all the young players on the team right now, there’s only so much restructuring the front office can do.

Guard Mark Glowinski is a restructuring candidate, and doing so would save a little under $2 million. The other player who the team could restructure is wide receiver, Kenny Golladay. That could save $6 million, but cutting the unproductive wideout would save $6.7 million, and that would be the route most Giants fans would urge the team to take.

One surprise Giants roster cut would be defensive tackle Leonard Williams, but that’s unlikely. He is a cornerstone of the defense and, at 29, is more likely to get a long-term extension to reduce his cap number instead of a cut that would save the Giants $12 million.

That leaves very few options to be the surprise Gianst roster cut, so we’ll have to go with veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Jackson has a $19 million cap hit in 2023, and cutting him saves $8.5 million coming off missing seven games in 2022 with a knee injury. And injuries have been a problem for Jackson his entire career. He played full seasons during his first two years in the league but hasn’t made all 16 (or now 17) games since.

In 2019, he missed five games with a foot injury, and in 2020 he was out for 13 games with a knee injury. The 2021 season saw Jackson play 13 games, his most since 2018, but he did miss four games with an MCL sprain.

If Jackson is the surprise Giants roster cut this NFL offseason, it’s not for lack of talent. The CB is an excellent cover man, although his ball skills are somewhat lacking. He only has three career interceptions to date. Plus, Jackson can return punts, but that’s a dangerous position to put him in with his injury history.

That’s why the Giants are at a crossroads with Adoree’ Jackson in 2023. The three options are to pay him $19 million, making him the sixth-highest-paid CB in the NFL, give him an extension, which means locking him up into his 30s, or cutting him.

None of these options are ideal for a team trying to acquire more talent across the roster.

Jackson is a good player when healthy, so the Giants may keep him at his $19 million cap hit depending on what they do with Jones and Barkley, as well as extensions for Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Andrew Thomas.

Otherwise, Jackson becoming a Giants roster cut is a possibility. Nick McLoud, Fabian Moreau, and Cordale Flott are all under contract next season, and the 2023 NFL Draft is packed with first- and second-round cornerbacks.

The Giants defense was right in the middle of the league last season, ranked 15th against the pass. Upgrading the secondary could be a primary goal this NFL offseason, and cutting Jackson could also make room for a healthier free-agent CB to join the team.

In 2023, the free-agent CB money is strong as well. James Bradberry, Jamel Dean, Tre Flowers, Rock Ya-Sin, Jonathan Jones, and Cameron Sutton are a few of the top names on the market. If the organization makes Adoree’ Jackson a Giants roster cut, look for the team to be in on one or more of those players.