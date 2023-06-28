The San Francisco Giants have a chance to win a series Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was very close, but ultimately won by the Giants 3-0. San Francisco was outhit in the game, but made the most out of their hits. J.D Davis and Thairo Estrada had two hits each in the game. Estrada had two RBI while Patrick Bailey had the other RBI. Alex Wood earned the win after going five innings in relief and allowing no runs. As a team, the Giants struck out 17 batters. Camilo Doval earnd his 23rd save of the season in the win. Bo Bichette had three hits for Toronto, but he was the only one with multiple hits. Kevin Gausman pitched very well in the game. He went six innings, struck out 12 and allowed just one run on three hits.

Logan Webb will get the start for the Giants while Chris Bassitt starts for Toronto.

Here are the Giants-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Blue Jays Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+168)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Logan Webb has been able to go deep into games in the past two months. In the month of May and June, Webb has made 10 starts. In eight of those starts, Webb has gone at least seven innings. His ability to go deep into games gives the Giants a chance to win every time he takes the mound. The Giants have won his last four starts. Opposing hitters are batting just .240 off Webb this season. The Blue Jays are a solid offense, but Webb has been able to shut down even the best of offenses. If he continues to pitch as he has been, the Giants will win this game and cover the spread.

Bassitt has not quite lived up to his contract this season. He has an ERA over 4.00 and 81 strikeouts to 32 walks in 93 2/3 innings pitched. In his last three starts, Bassitt has pitched just 11 2/3 innings. In those innings, Bassitt has allowed 23 hits, 15 earned runs, four home runs, and walked six. He has not been throwing the ball well, so the Giants should be able to take advantage of that. If San Francisco can hit the ball around in this game, they will cover the spread.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Bassitt has not been having a great season. But he is much better at home. In home games this season, he has an ERA below 3.00 and has allowed just 23 hits in 46 1/3 innings. He is clearly a lot better in Toronto, and with this being a home game, Bassitt should be very comfortable on the mound. He will need to be at his best, but if he can go six strong innings, there is a good chance the Blue Jays cover the spread.

Toronto hits the ball well. They are fifth in the MLB in batting average, eighth in OPS, and 11th in runs scored. They have a tough matchup, but the Blue Jays can really hit. Toronto was able to outhit the Giants in game one, but nothing came of it. If they can find a way to push across some runs and get some timely hits, the Blue Jays will keep this game close.

Final Giants-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another good game. The Giants are on a 10 game road winning streak, as well. However, with how Bassitt pitches at home, I expect the Blue Jays to cover this spread.

Blue Jays +1.5 (-192), Under 8.5 (-115)