We have a New York Giants Week 10 game scheduled against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants have had a rough season so far and absorbed a crushing defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. However, the Giants are looking to turn things around and pull off an upset against the Cowboys. As the Giants prepare to face the Cowboys, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for New York.

Giants Lost in Week 9

The New York Giants have had a disappointing start to the 2023 NFL season, with a record of 2-7. In Week 9, they lost to the Raiders, 30-6. The Giants' struggles this season can be seen in their offensive statistics, where they rank near the bottom of the league in passing yards and points scored.

Despite their struggles, the Giants have a chance to salvage some pride and potentially turn things around in the second half of the season. They have upcoming games against the Cowboys, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers, among others. However, if they want to make a push for the playoffs, they will need to improve their performance on both sides of the ball.

Here are our four bold predictions for the New York Giants as they face the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 10 matchup.

DeVito's Baptism of Fire

In the wake of Daniel Jones' ACL injury during a loss to the Raiders, the New York Giants will be led by Tommy DeVito for the remainder of the season. With Tyrod Taylor sidelined due to a rib injury, DeVito is the starting quarterback. He had a 15-of-20 performance last week, amassing 175 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Brian Daboll, the Giants' head coach, confirmed DeVito's Sunday start against Dallas. This will mark DeVito's first NFL start as Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Taylor can't return from injured reserve until Week 14 at the earliest. Matt Barkley, a veteran signed from the practice squad, will serve as DeVito's backup. Needless to say, this is not an ideal situation for DeVito. This will be his veritable baptism of fire. Though we think he'll give his best, he will surely have a very tough time against the Cowboys.

Saquon the Spark

Saquon Barkley, the Giants' star running back, displayed his improved health by amassing 90 rushing yards on 16 carries and catching three passes for 23 yards in the loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Despite recent ankle and elbow injuries, Barkley was free of any injury designations for the game. With the injury to quarterback Daniel Jones, Barkley should be called upon to shoulder a heavier offensive load. In the upcoming road game against Dallas, the struggling Giants are expected to rely on their star tailback. As such, we have Barkley tallying 100+ rushing yards against the Cowboys.

Solid Slayton

In the Week 9 loss to Las Vegas, Darius Slayton was the Giants' top receiver. He caught four of seven targets for 59 yards. He was the only position player, aside from star tailback Barkley, to exceed 50 receiving yards. Most of his production came while playing with DeVito, who replaced Jones after the latter left the game with a major knee injury. DeVito targeted Slayton five times, more than any other receiver, during the three quarters he was active. Slayton was as solid as he could be, and we think he will continue to put up decent numbers here. That said, the Cowboys defense won't be very forgiving.

Giants Beaten

It's difficult to envision a scenario where the Giants secure a win in this matchup unless the Cowboys severely underperform. The Giants are grappling with injuries, and a lack of offensive identity, and are expected to face challenges from Dallas's defense. It has just been a nightmarish season for the Giants, and Daniel Jones' injury just compounds things in a significant way. As for the Cowboys, despite their recent loss to Philadelphia, their performance demonstrated their credentials as contenders in the NFC. Dallas should not have much trouble beating a battered and bruised Giants.

Looking Ahead

As the New York Giants prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in their upcoming Week 10 matchup, the challenges before them are substantial. With key injuries, a changing quarterback situation, and an uncertain offensive identity, the Giants find themselves in a tough spot. While the odds seem stacked against them, the NFL is known for its surprises, and they can rise to the occasion. For that to happen, the Giants will need to show resilience and determination to turn their season around. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, despite a recent loss, remain formidable contenders in the NFC. As we eagerly await the outcome of this game, it's clear that both teams have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks.