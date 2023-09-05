The San Francisco Giants are trying to hang in the wild card race as they visit the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Giants were shutout by the Cubs in game one of this important series. San Francisco mustered up just two total hits in the game. Casey Schmitt and Paul DeJong were the only two players to record a hit in the game. Logan Webb was the starting pitcher, and he was solid in the game. Webb pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowed five hits, three runs, and struck out four in the game. Tristan Beck came in relief and allowed two unearned runs while walking one in his appearance.

The Cubs were carried by Justin Steele on the mound. He threw eight shutout innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out 12 in the game. He lowered his ERA to 2.55, and earned his 16th win of the season in the game. Seiya Suzuki was the top hitter in the game. He was 2-4 in the game with three RBI. He also scored two runs in the game. Dansby Swanson and Yan Gomes picked up the other RBI in the game.

Ryan Walker will be the starting pitcher for the Giants. Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Cubs.

Here are the Giants-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Cubs Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-176)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 10.5 (-106)

Under: 10.5 (-114)

How To Watch Giants vs. Cubs

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Walker has pitched very well in his appearances this season, and he has been used as an opener, as he will be in this game. He just had a very good month of August, as well. In the month, Walker threw 14 innings, allowed 14 hits, struck out 20, and he has a 1.29 ERA. He will not be used to go three or more innings, but Walker can easily throw two strong innings to start the game. If he can do that, and set the tone, the Giants should be able to cover the spread.

It would not be surprising to see Alex Wood, Sean Manaea, or Jakob Junis come in after Walker in this game. It really depends on who they put in, but there is some good matchups there. All three of those pitchers have shown the ability to pitch very well out of the bullpen. If their long reliever can go four or five strong innings, it will be a good chance for the Giants to cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Hendricks has been pretty good this season. He has a 3.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and opponents are batting .244 off him. The Giants were one of the teams to have a lot of trouble with him. Hendricks threw eight shutout innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out three in the previous game with the Giants. He was carrying a no-hitter deep into that game, as well. Hendricks does not need to have that same type of outing, but six or seven strong innings would give the Cubs a series win. With Hendricks on the mound, the Cubs could cover the spread.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, especially because both teams are chasing after a wild card spot. However, I am going to take the Cubs to cover the spread in this one.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+146), Under 10.5 (-114)