After dealing with taunts from Baker Mayfield, the New York Giants found their head coach the subject of players’ dissatisfaction. However, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence tried to calm any New York Giants drama concerns after a loss to the Buccaneers.

Lawrence said all is well, but is it an Animal House “all is well”? Here are his comments. according to a post on X by Giants Videos.

“Dexter Lawrence on if there's still a good connection between the coaching staff and players: ‘Of my knowledge, I think so. We could have more accountability all around. But of my knowledge, I don’t see any disconnect.’ ”

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence trying to stay above fray

However, Lawrence said the Giants didn’t play up to NFL standards in a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, according to a post on X by Connor Hughes.

“We played soft. They beat the shit out of us today.” – #Giants DL Dexter Lawrence. Says he’s extremely angry

Baker Mayfield scored one of Tampa Bay's four rushing touchdowns in the win, which ended a four-game losing streak for the Buccaneers. From the Giants side of things, it extended a losing skid to six games. The Giants fell to 2-9 on the season.

Daboll didn’t sugar-coat the situation, according to giants.com.

“It wasn't good,” Daboll said. “For a variety of … missed tackles, converting in the red zone, turning the ball back over in the red zone. We had a good week of practice. Did a lot of work and obviously it didn't show. So, no excuses.”

But Daboll said he believes the team still has pride.

“But what we put out there wasn't good enough,” Daboll said. “We can't make excuses. We got a short turnaround. But didn't do a good enough job. We had a good week. We started out slow, got down 23-0. Things compounded and battled there in the second half, but ultimately not good enough.”