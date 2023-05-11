Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Coming off of a run to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the New York Giants are looking to keep their strong momentum going into the 2023 season. However, their early season schedule might have Giants fans worried about a postseason repeat.

New York will play on the road seven times in the first 10 weeks of the season. They’re the first team to seven seven away games in their first 10 contests since the NFL re-instated the bye in 1990, via Warren Sharp of Sharp Football.

On the surface, their 2023 schedule looks like an inherent negative for the Giants. They’ll have to begin their year traveling all over the country. With barely any home games, New York will be forced to go into opposing team’s stadiums and try to come out with a win in seven of their first ten games.

However, that is only the first 10 games of the season. It will surely be a daunting task to begin with. But when the regular season is winding down, the Giants will be back home.

If New York is still in the playoff hunt, those late season home games will be crucial. The Giants made the playoffs as a Wild Card team last season. If put in the same situation, every game down the stretch will be pivotal. Playing those games at home should give the Giants an extra boost.

Of course, they’ll still need to be in playoff position after Week 10. There is certainly a bright light at the end of the tunnel. But the Giants path to success will be a winding road to the start the 2023 season.