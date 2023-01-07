By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The New York Giants are entrenched in their position as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs. Since the outcome of their Week 18 game on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles won’t impact their standing in the playoff structure, it appears the Giants will rest quarterback Daniel Jones.

While no official announcement regarding Jones’ status has been made by head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have called up Davis Webb from the practice squad and he is expected to start at quarterback.

Webb has not taken a snap for the Giants this season, and his only NFL game action came with the Buffalo Bills last season. Webb was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 draft.

The Giants will likely face the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings in the Wild-Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Vikings are currently in the No. 3 seed, and the only way they could move up to the No. 2 spot is if they beat the Chicago Bears in Week 18 while the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

The No. 2 seed Niners are among the hottest teams in the NFL, having won 9 straight games, while the Cardinals are in last place in the NFC West and have lost 6 games in a row. A San Francisco loss seems very unlikely.

Daniel Jones has shown significant improvement this season, completing 317 of 472 passes while throwing for 3,202 yards with a 15-5 touchdown to interception ratio. He is also a major threat to run the ball successfully, gaining 708 yards and scoring 7 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per rushing attempt.