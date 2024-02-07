Mike Kafka is getting a promotion from the Giants

The New York Giants announced a number of changes to their coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka having the assistant head coach title added being the most prominent move.

Mike Kafka came to the Giants from the Kansas City Chiefs to be the offensive coordinator and play caller under head coach Brian Daboll. It worked well in year one, as Brian Daboll won coach of the year honors and the Giants made the playoffs with Kafka's play calling. However, there was some reported tension throughout the 2023 season, but it seems that the pairing is on good enough terms to stick together and give this promotion to Kafka.

Kafka interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs, and did not get any of them. The Giants blocked the Seattle Seahawks' request to interview him for their open offensive coordinator position as well. Despite the disappointing 2023 season, Kafka seemingly has plenty of interest from around the league.

Among other moves, the Giants also announced that secondary coach Jerome Henderson had the defensive passing game coordinator role added, while quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney had the role of offensive passing game coordinator added.

The Giants also added two newcomers in outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr. Charlie Bullen replaces Drew Wilkins, who departed along with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will take over under Daboll, and look to help the team rebound in 2024.

After a disappointing 2023 season that included rumblings that there was tension within the coaching staff, Daboll hopes to bring stability to the Giants in 2024 with these new hires.