The New York Giants are back in the playoffs. As the sixth seed in the NFC, they will prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings. They will likely be getting a big boost as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson looks to make his return from a knee injury.

Giants head coach Daboll sounded positive when discussing Jackson’s status and is looking to play barring any setbacks, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The cornerback was a key part of New York’s defense before getting hurt. In 10 games, he has recorded 51 combines tackles, seven passes defended and a forced fumble. Coming back for the playoffs is huge no matter what but it will be especially helpful against this Vikings squad.

Adoree’ Jackson hasn’t played since Week 11 but the Giants will need every ounce of help they can get as they prepare for Justin Jefferson. The Vikings’ superstar wide receiver is a handful for any secondary. Jackson will be crucial for keeping Jefferson covered for as long as possible while the New York front seven try to get to Kirk Cousins.

Thankfully for the Giants, they are mostly healthy as they prepare for the Vikings. Tackle Evan Neal is dealing with an issue but is still expected to play. Big Blue played the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 16 but lost by a score of 27-24 off of a last-second field goal. Their Wild Card matchup should be a close one but could go either way.