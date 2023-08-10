The San Francisco Giants are still right in the thick of the wildcard race in the National League. With a 62-53 record at the time of writing, they're in a good position to make the playoffs, so it wasn't too big of a surprise when the Giants made a trade prior to the deadline to bolster their position player depth, acquiring the struggling AJ Pollock from the Seattle Mariners.

However, Pollock won't be available for the next three weeks to provide the Giants with the depth they need. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, the 35-year old outfielder will miss the aforementioned period of time due to a strained left oblique muscle, forcing the Giants to put him on the 10-day injured list. In the aftermath of Pollock's trip to the IL, the Giants called up Heliot Ramos from Triple-A to fill their open roster spot.

AJ Pollock wasn't able to finish the Giants' Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Angels — a 7-5 defeat. Pollock exited that game in the third inning after experiencing some discomfort on his side.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The 2023 season hasn't exactly been rainbows and butterflies for the newest Giants outfielder. Pollock has gone hitless in six plate appearances for the Giants thus far, carrying over his season-long struggles with the Mariners.

In 138 plate appearances with the Mariners earlier this year, the 31-year old outfielder slashed a putrid .173/.225/.323, failing to play up to the one year, $7 million deal he signed in the offseason. Overall, Pollock's been a negative asset this year, but it's his veteran knowhow that could have been of help to the Giants in their push for the postseason.