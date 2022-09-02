Giants’ Brandon Belt makes crucial surgery decision amid nagging knee injury

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt made a final decision on potential surgery. Belt recently got a second opinion on his nagging knee injury, and surgery was presented as an option. However, surgery would also mean that his 2022 season would come to a premature end. But with the Giants playoff hopes fading, Brandon Belt made the choice to go ahead with the procedure, per Yahoo Sports.

Belt commented on his decision and on whether he will play next season.

“It’s just going to depend. I’m going to play next year if I can get my knee healthy and strong again,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Last time I had this surgery (in 2015) I responded really well to it. That’s what I’m anticipating … If I can get it strong like I did (in 2015) then I’ll play, but if not then I’m not going to go out there and be substandard all the time. We’ll just have to see.”

Brandon Belt was in the midst of a down season in 2022. He was slashing .213/.326/.350 with a .676 OPS and just 8 home runs in 78 games. The Giants would have liked to see more out of their All-Star first baseman. But he is a tremendous clubhouse presence regardless of his on-field play.

The Giants have had a tough season after leading the league in wins last year. San Francisco is battling for fourth place with the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

The Giants will remain hopeful that Brandon Belt will return in 2023.