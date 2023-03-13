Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

San Francisco Giants’ veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford has reportedly been shut down from all baseball activity due to knee discomfort, per MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams. He is expected to be shut down for the next week due to the knee injury. He will be reevaluated next week and San Francisco will then determine whether or not he will need to miss an extended period of time.

The 36-year old has been with the Giants since the 2011 campaign. Brandon Crawford, Buster Posey and Brandon Belt were previously the faces of the team, however, Posey retired prior to last season and Belt signed in Toronto with the Blue Jays this past offseason. Crawford is one of the final remaining players still on the team from San Francisco’s magical 2010-2014 run, where they won three World Series championships in a five-year span. Crawford, who debuted in 2011, played a pivotal role in two of those championships.

Brandon Crawford is a three-time All-Star as well. He last made the All-Star team in 2021, but struggled to stay on the field in 2022. He slashed .231/.308/.344 with a .652 OPS over just 118 games last season. Crawford is hoping to bounce back in 2023, but that will be difficult to do if he deals with another injury-plagued campaign. The Giants are certainly hopeful that Crawford will not need to miss a significant amount of time due to this knee ailment.

The Giants come into 2023 in an uncertain position. They will have an outside chance of competing for an NL Wild Card spot, but their odds of vying for the NL West title are slim. The one fact that is certain is that Brandon Crawford’s health will be pivotal to their success throughout the 2023 season.