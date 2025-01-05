The New York Giants finished their season with a 3-14 record after their 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll deflected questions on his future during his press conference.

“Yeah I talk to ownership all the time, so I'm sure we'll have another meeting here, but I'm in constant communication with those guys,” Brian Daboll said. “… Yeah, I'm sure we'll talk here. … Yeah, I'm sure we'll talk after this.”

Daboll seemed to play it off as if it would be a normal discussion between him and Giants ownership in the next few days.

“I said yeah, we'll talk, like we talk all the time,” Daboll said. “Yeah, like we normally do after games, we'll sit down and have a conversation.”

In reality, Daboll's fate as the head coach of the Giants will be determined in the next few days. It is possible that he could be dismissed as the head coach, but reports from Adam Schefter of ESPN and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports indicate that he, and general manager Joe Schoen are likely to be safe heading into 2025. The reporting in recent weeks indicate that Joe Schoen is more likely to be safe than Daboll, but it seems like both could be retained going into 2025.

It has been a disaster of a season for the Giants, who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after the results of Sunday's games. Many believe a season like this should result in a clean house at the general manager and head coach spots. With the Giants, it is up in the air. Schoen and Daboll have been in control for three years now, and while the first season went well with a surprising playoff run, the Giants have gotten worse in each of the following two seasons. Mismanagement of the roster has a lot to do with that.

It will be interesting to see where the Giants go, and we should find out in the next few days.