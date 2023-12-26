Brian Daboll of the Giants gave a hint as to who his starter might be down the stretch.

The New York Giants haven't had their best season by a long shot. Monday's loss to the Eagles ended their hopes of finishing the season strong, setting Coach Brian Daboll's team back into the mindset of preparing for the NFL Draft and next season.

Coach Daboll benched backup QB turned starter and national sensation Tommy DeVito for a familiar face on Monday, and it didn't lead to the best results. DeVito had been the talk of the Emerald City, having dinner with Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge (Judge picked up the tab).

On Monday night, reporter Ralph Vacchiano shared the latest news on Daboll's mindset regarding a potential QB decision for next week.

Daboll Shares Update on Giants QB Spot

Daboll shared information about why he switched from DeVito to Tyrod Taylor on Monday. He also gave a window into his thoughts approaching next week's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams at home.

Giants coach Brian Daboll on whether he’ll start Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor at Qb next week: “I’m just worried about tonight here. We’ll talk about that here this week … I don’t really have anything else to add about it right now. I made a change to try to make a spark.” pic.twitter.com/YAyrQRrRQ6 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 26, 2023

“It will be Taylor, Tommy Cutlets (DeVito's nickname) was a cute story (that got old fast) but Daboll's trying to win games and DeVito has been pretty lousy for the last two weeks,” one fan said in response on X.

Another posted video of a play in Monday night's game that showed Taylor in a positive light.

Tyrod Taylor to Darius Slayton. 👀🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/mdABfjHpGc — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 26, 2023

Giants' Final Two Games Looming

Home matchups against the Rams and Eagles in the Giants' final two games will give either DeVito or Taylor (or perhaps both) time to shine.

DeVito had just 55 yards passing on nine completions vs. the Eagles. Daboll made the switch to Taylor, who threw for 133 yards, a TD and an interception.

Taylor's steady hand and big play potential give the Giants hope for more explosive plays. DeVito's dink-and-dunk approach didn't quite pass the eye test on Monday, leading to the change.

For Daboll's Giants to win another game, it's going to take a strong performance from the QB position, regardless of who ends up getting the nod.