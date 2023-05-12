Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Start learning the name Casey Schmitt. The San Francisco Giants prospect that was called up recently has been better than advertised in the brief start to his MLB career. Eight hits in three games, including two home runs, have given San Francisco a boost amid a slow start to the year.

Schmitt has already etched his name in franchise history, according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com. His eight hits tie franchise icon Willie McCovey for the most through a player’s first three games.

“This is just amazing,” Schmitt said, via the MLB website. “I’m just kind of taking it all in. I’m enjoying it. It’s a lot of fun.”

One key reason Schmitt has been great for the Giants is the veteran leadership he has gotten from Brandon Crawford. While the 36-year-old recovers from a calf injury, he has taken the 24-year-old infielder under his wing as he occupies his spot. The two have hit it off very well.

“He’s been amazing,” Schmitt said, via MLB.com. “He’s really helped me out, kind of just learning the position and the hitting side and stuff like that. I like to pick his brain a little bit…We kind of talked that over. It was funny, I got a ground ball that next inning that was pretty backhand, smooth. Then I looked at him. It was a funny moment.”

An OPS+ of 434 is not anywhere close to sustainable, of course, but the Giants should be very pleased with Casey Schmitt so far. His first hit going for a homer should serve as a sign that the start of his career is going to be a memorable one.