Daniel Jones breaks silence on neck procedure done in offseason

This is truly a make-or-break season for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. If he doesn’t live up to expectations, it could be his final year in the league as a QB1. In 2021, Jones missed six games due to a neck injury and then also had another neck procedure done in the offseason.

However, the signal-caller insists they’re not connected. Via Jordan Raanan:

“Daniel Jones says he had a non-football-related procedure on his neck in the early winter. Knows there is a picture going around of a scar he has on his upper chest. Maintains it’s “100% unrelated” to the neck injury that cost him final 6 games last season.”

Daniel Jones says he had a non-football-related procedure on his neck in the early winter. Knows there is a picture going around of a scar he has on his upper chest. Maintains it’s “100% unrelated” to the neck injury that cost him final 6 games last season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 18, 2022

That’s a good sign and so far in camp, he’s looked healthy. Last season wasn’t great for Daniel Jones, throwing for 2,428 yards and just 10 touchdowns while getting picked off seven times. The numbers were down from 2020, but his completion percentage was slightly better.

The neck is no problem for him anymore, it’s just a matter of finding consistency on the field. He completed 6 of 10 passes in the Giants’ preseason opener victory over the New England Patriots, with Tyrod Taylor getting most of the snaps.

Not only is it an important campaign for Daniel Jones, but also for Saquon Barkley. After emerging as a star earlier in his career, injuries and inconsistent play have hurt the running back. He’s ready to shut the critics up and show out, though. If the two of them play well, perhaps the Giants will be better than 4-13.