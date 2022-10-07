Daniel Jones’ official Giants status for Week 5 vs. Packers in London

Daniel Jones is ready. Jones, who injured his ankle in the New York Giants’ win over the Chicago Bears last week, was officially removed from the injury report, meaning he’ll be taking the field against the Green Bay Packers in London for a Week 5 clash, as noted by Judy Battista of NFL.com.

Daniel Jones' name is off the list. https://t.co/seUSVpPzGa — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 7, 2022

Per Battista and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Daniel Jones carries no injury designation into the London clash with the Packers and will be starting for the Giants.

Jones sustained an ankle injury in the Week 4 win over the Bears and only returned to the game after backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. The Giants signal-caller was able to take the practice field on Wednesday, with head coach Brian Daboll saying his quarterback looked “good.”

New York then increased his practice reps, as Jones went from a limited participant to a full participant for Friday’s session. It’s a great sign for the Giants offense, which will, admittedly, be pretty banged up around Jones.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is already out for the remainder of the season. Fellow pass-catchers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson are also set to miss the Week 5 contest vs. the Packers.

Meanwhile, Taylor was ruled out, so Davis Webb will serve as Daniel Jones’ backup. It’s certainly going to be a tall order for the Giants to pull off a win over the Packers with all these injuries to the offense.

However, New York is at least going to have a puncher’s chance with Jones active.