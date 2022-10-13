Daniel Jones has been playing with a chip on his shoulder this season after the New York Giants decided to decline his player option for next year. As it is, the 25-year-old quarterback is set to enter free agency next summer. At this point, it seems that Jones’ strong start to the season is making New York think twice about their earlier decision.

For his part, however, Jones is just keeping his head down. The former Duke standout was quick to play down the revenge narrative as he expressed his desire to just improve on his game as much as he can (via Neil Best of Newsday):

“I don’t think it was ever really my focus to prove people one way or the other,” he said. “My focus was to play as well as I thought I could play and put the team in position to win. “That doesn’t change for me. Each week you try to get better.”

Jones also says that he believes he’s been able to reach his goal of being better on a week-to-week basis — a sentiment that was echoed by Giants head coach Brian Daboll:

“I just look at it from how it’s been since we’ve been here with OTAs and the things he’s done to get better,” Daboll said before practice on Wednesday. “I’ve said it ad nauseam: He works as hard as he can. He comes in and he’s does a great job with the players around him, of leading them or helping them with the offense. “Each week I think you get a little bit more comfortable. Again, we’re five weeks into live competition. So I think you learn a lot about players, not just Daniel but everybody. And he’s done a good job for us.”

The Giants came up with a big win in Week 6 as they pulled off an upset victory against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Jones, who came into the game dealing with an ankle injury, had one of his best performances of the season, going 21-of-27 on his passes for 217 yards. The Giants QB also added 10 carries for 37 yards as he led his side to their fourth win in five games.

Jones will hope to keep it going in Week 6 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Raves as he also looks to secure his future with the Giants.