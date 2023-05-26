After an incredibly surprising 2022 campaign that saw the club snap a postseason streak spanning since 2016, the New York Giants are looking to build off of their successes in an attempt to add another Vince Lombardi Trophy to their collection. Already participating in OTAs, rumblings and recent reports suggest the club is looking good, and, during a recent interview with reporters, franchise quarterback Daniel Jones was seen gushing over the continuing development of chemistry with his receiving corps.

“I think we got a lot of guys who have played a lot of football, have really good experience in this league making a lot of plays [and] who can do different things… And we’re learning what everyone’s good at and what they feel comfortable doing and trying to set guys up to do those things and put us all in a position to be successful,” Daniel Jones said.

Easily the biggest alteration to Daniel Jones’ assortment of targets was the offseason addition of star tight end Darren Waller, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade back on March 15. With him in tow, the idea is the Giants’ 25-year-old signal caller will now have a stable and reliable receiving option to sling it to, which was a luxury he has not had throughout his tenure in the league.

Along with Waller, New York also managed to add Tennessee standout receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and former Colts receiver Paris Campbell via free agency to their receiving depth chart already consisting of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and the seemingly recovered Sterling Shepard.