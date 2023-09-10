Darren Waller should be good to go to make his New York Giants debut. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Waller is expected to suit up for New York in their Week 1 showdown versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants tight end was previously listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener due to tightness in his hamstring.

Per sources, the Giants believe TE Darren Waller (questionable, hamstring) should be ok to play tonight vs Cowboys. Waller reported tightness in his hamstring Friday and team held him back out of caution. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 10, 2023

Giants fans became concerned after Waller unexpectedly went on New York's injury report last week because of the hamstring issue. But it seems like they can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Still, you have to think that New York will exercise some kind of caution for the 30-year-old. Though Waller's may be minor, hamstring injuries are pretty delicate and can eventually flare up into something more serious if not taken care of. The Giants wouldn't want to lose their biggest offseason acquisition for a long period of time.

Waller appearing on the injury report even before the 2023-24 NFL season has started should still make Giants fans sweat a bit. Waller has dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries over the last two seasons, where he appeared in just 20 games total.

Nonetheless, the former Georgia Tech standout is still a star when healthy. He had back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. There is no doubt that he will be able to help improve the Giants' passing game this season.

New York landed the veteran in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for a third round pick (100th overall). His presence will give Giants quarterback Daniel Jones an elite option on offense.